Different pathways to a university life

TWO Wangaratta High School graduates will be studying at university in the future, albeit via different pathways.

First round university offers were released a week ago and for Megan Kaye and Sarah Murphy, the duo are looking forward to their tertiary futures.

For Miss Kaye, the 18 year old is looking to use this year to gain experience working and volunteering despite not receiving a first round offer of veterinary science at Charles Sturt University in Wagga Wagga.

“It was a big application process and I think I didn’t get it because it was based on what experience you’d had,” she said.

“I’ve decided to take a gap year, earn some money for when I am at uni and gain some experience working with animals.”

Miss Kaye is hoping to be successful when second round university offers are dished out on February 7, however, she has also deferred science at Melbourne University and animal science at Charles Sturt University.

She said it was a back up to defer the courses and that they were options in her pathway to end up with the same career goal.

Miss Murphy accepted her first round offer of social sciences majoring in psychology at RMIT in Melbourne but has deferred it to work as an educational support trainee at a Wangaratta school.

“My goal is to work in educational and developmental psychology, I wasn’t going to have a gap year until I heard about the job,” Miss Murphy said.

