Crimmins fires, but team falls short

A 23-point game from Chaye Crimmins wasn’t enough to lead her Lady Warriors side to victory over Bendigo on Sunday.

Crimmins nailed five three point field goals, two field goals and got to the free throw line to be the game’s highest scorer, but her team fell 99-49 a 50-point quarter final loss.

This was Crimmins’ first 20-point game of the season and it helped push the pace for the Warriors who struggled to score against the Braves’ defensive structures.

The Braves started where they left off in the regular season game, bursting out of the blocks to a quick 11-point, 24-13, lead at quarter time.

It was the first of three 24-point quarters for the Braves as they pushed the ball through their teammates to find the highest percentage shot.

The second quarter saw the Braves lift their defensive game, holding the Warriors to eight points and scoring 24 themselves to again increase their lead to 27 points at halftime.

