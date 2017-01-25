$2.5m Optus tower plan



MOBILE phone coverage across Wangaratta is set to be improved with Optus announcing it is committing $2.5 million to building more towers.

Optus announced yesterday it had invested $1 million as part of the first stage of works, switching on a new tower in Billabong Drive in Wangaratta South, with a second to be completed in the CBD at the corner of Docker and Norton streets in around two months.

Planning has also started on a $1.5 million project to build three new towers for Barr Reserve, Wangandary Central and Bowser, which the organisation said would add capacity and improve coverage along the Hume Highway and the North East railway line.

Optus director and local franchisee Wally Pasquali said it was good news for local residents, small businesses and visitors to the rural city.

He said the company was responding to requests from customers to expand coverage in regional areas as it did in the big cities, while addressing a number of the problem areas.

“People are demanding a lot from their mobile networks and it’s great that we’re getting this investment in the local community,” he said.

