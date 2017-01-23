WDCA triumphs



Categories:

Tags:

A TEAM contribution of runs saw the WDCA side win the division three grand final against Colac and Districts last Friday.

WDCA made 203 from a rain-reduced 37 overs with Reid Clarke (72), Luke Whitten (31), Jack Davies (47), Jacob Schonafinger (27 not out) and Cam Nottle (14 not out) all featuring amongst the run getters.

Dylan Landgren who was battling a side injury for the match, put pain aside and bowled 12 overs for a maiden five-wicket country week cricket haul.

Landgren removed five of the top-six batsmen to have the Colac side reeling at 6/65.

Bendigo country week captain Jacob Schonafinger chipped in two wickets, while Mitch Howe, Andrew Squires and Will Creed also chipped in a wicket each.

Schonafinger said after a disappointing start to the week, a team focus to lift their standards proved pivotal to the success of the WDCA team.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email

