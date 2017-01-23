Ticket to expand



Categories:

Tags:

AFTER more than a decade of lobbying, dozens of Moyhu residents can switch from a septic system to a sewerage system today.

The $2.3 million project was jointly funded by the State Government and North East Water with a grant of $1 million, and means the town now has the option to expand its population and residential development.

Residents in Moyhu were rejoicing as the news late on Thursday, with General Store owner Phil Larkin saying the new system will allow the town to move forward.

“Hopefully this will be what Moyhu needs to be able to expand,” he said.

“For the past 10 years or so it (the land) has been landlocked so hopefully this will free up space for more residential development.”

Council director of development services Barry Green confirmed with the Chronicle on Friday that the new sewerage system would enable current blocks of land in Moyhu to be subdivided as the new system doesn’t take up as much space as septic systems.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email

