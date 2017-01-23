Pies ready for next step



A STRONG young core group of players have returned in great condition and ready for the next step of new Wangaratta Magpies coach Dean Stone’s plan.

After a gruelling training period before Christmas, and a young, but eager group of players the Magpies are searching for that next step in their development to help catapult them into finals calculations.

Stone said the whole senior group is training well, with the summer heat not affecting his plans.

“The boys are in the condition I want them to be in, it is all a part of the need to constantly improve their football, and fitness is a large part of that,” he said.

“It has been hot, but in football you have to be able to adapt to any environment, it is a mindset that we are incorporating.

“The temperature shouldn’t affect performance if the group is switched on.”

