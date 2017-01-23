Lached and loaded



A MAIDEN five wicket haul to Wangaratta Magpies Lachie Busk helped secure the victory against Ovens Valley United.

Busk took 5/30 off 22 overs which included seven maidens for his career-best figures.

Ovens Valley was chasing 138 for victory, and batted for 13 overs at the end of day one but were reduced to 3/22 requiring a further 117 runs for victory as Busk snare three batsmen leg before wicket.

Zac Guilfoyle started the wicket taking proceedings for the Magpies bowling Ovens Valley skipper Corey Southern out for eight runs, before Busk struck twice against Josh Newton and James Neary to achieve his first five wicket haul as the Magpies piled on the pressure.

Michael Newton (28) and Connor Hammond (26) offered resistance and put on 41 runs but Magpies skipper Dylan Landgren caught and bowled Newton, bowled Hammond and then took Ryan Withers’ wicket as the Magpies closed in on victory.

Sameera Fernando cleaned up the tail trapping Tim Ruaro leg before wicket, the Magpies’ fifth leg before wicket scalp of the innings.

