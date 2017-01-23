Home away from home for Layla



Categories:

Tags:

IT isn’t the new language, strange food or foreign culture that Iranian immigrant Layla Tohidi finds most difficult about living in Wangaratta.

The hardest part is being away from her family.

Mrs Tohidi moved here one year ago to be with her husband, Alireza Dabooyeh, a general practitioner at Docker Street General Medical Centre.

With Australia Day on the horizon, Mrs Tohidi reflected on her experience as a recent immigrant to Wangaratta.

“I love it here, it’s very peaceful,” Mrs Tohidi said.

“The most challenging part is being away from my family, who are living in Tehran, the capital of Iran.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email

