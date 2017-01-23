Home away from home for Layla

New immigrant loving life, peace of rural city

Samantha Dick


Categories: Community, Featured Stories, News, People
CALLING AUSTRALIA HOME: Iranian student Layla Tohidi shared her experiences as a recent immigrant to Wangaratta. PHOTO: Emma HillierCALLING AUSTRALIA HOME: Iranian student Layla Tohidi shared her experiences as a recent immigrant to Wangaratta. PHOTO: Emma Hillier

IT isn’t the new language, strange food or foreign culture that Iranian immigrant Layla Tohidi finds most difficult about living in Wangaratta.

The hardest part is being away from her family.

Mrs Tohidi moved here one year ago to be with her husband, Alireza Dabooyeh, a general practitioner at Docker Street General Medical Centre.

With Australia Day on the horizon, Mrs Tohidi reflected on her experience as a recent immigrant to Wangaratta.

“I love it here, it’s very peaceful,” Mrs Tohidi said.

“The most challenging part is being away from my family, who are living in Tehran, the capital of Iran.

