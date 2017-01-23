Hawks hit the ground running



WANGARATTA Rovers’ senior and underage groups returned to training last Monday.

Under the reins of new senior co-coach Ross Hill and player-coach Sam Carpenter as well as new underage coach Jason Gorman, the Hawks have hit 2017 flying.

Carpenter said he was pleased with the condition that the group came back in.

“We had a solid five week block of training before Christmas that got us into great shape,” he said.

“It was good to see on Monday, that the boys had gone away and completed some hard work away from the group.

