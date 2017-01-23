Finish in sight for roadworks



CONSTRUCTION of a roundabout at the intersection of the Wangaratta-Whitfield Road and Snow Road in Oxley is almost complete.

The $2.5m project, considered to be the safest solution for the intersection which has been the site of two fatalities and four serious injuries since 2008, is expected to be finished by the end of next month.

VicRoads regional director Nicki Kyriakou said while the roundabout was functional before Christmas, works are continuing with only minor traffic disruption occurring.

“Significant challenges were experienced due to wet weather in the lead up to Christmas causing delays to the construction program,” she said.

“The majority of the works are programed to be completed in January prior to the resumption of school with some minor works continuing into February.”

Works over the coming weeks include the installation of signs and lighting, completion of the asphalt pavement and landscaping of the site, but no major disruptions are expected.

