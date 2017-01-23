Ales on the Ovens set to have the crowds flowing in again



ORGANISERS are gearing up for a bigger and better Ales on the Ovens this year when the third instalment of Wangaratta’s own craft beer festival is held in Apex Park on February 4.

There are going to be more bands, more brewers, more ciders and more wineries, showcasing the very best the local region and beyond has to offer.

Event organiser Annalee Nolan said the festival was uniquely family-friendly, providing a relaxed and welcoming environment for people of all ages, where the big kids can sample a new brew while the little kids are entertained by sports, activities and at the popular petting zoo.

“Every effort goes into ensuring a fun and safe environment for everyone and being located centrally in town, nobody need be the designated driver so it’s a win-win,” she said.

“There is going to be more fun for everyone, and this year we are also giving a free stubby holder to the first 2000 people through the gates.”

The team is excited to be showcasing more brewers and a range of ciders, with Hurdle Creek Still, Dal Zotto and John Gehrig wineries also adding to the refreshments list.

