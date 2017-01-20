Tigers to dig deep



OVENS Valley United’s batsmen will have to dig deep when they return to the crease at Norm Minns Oval tomorrow, if the Tigers are to keep their finals hopes alive.

Resuming at 3/22 against Wangaratta Magpies, Ovens Valley requires 117 further runs for victory with seven wickets remaining.

The visitors produced a strong display in the field to have Magpies all out for 138 in 59 overs, after winning the toss and sending the home side in.

Josh Newton led the bowling effort with three wickets while Michael Newton and James Neary each claimed two scalps.

Needing to see out 13 overs, Ovens Valley’s run chase couldn’t have started any worse as they were quickly reduced to 3/5.

However, Englishman Connor Hammond (11 not out) and captain Corey Southern (8 not out) ensured the Tigers were back in the match going into the second day, by surviving through to stumps.

