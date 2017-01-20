Mission improbable



BACKING up to the same opponent two weeks in a row is hard enough, doing so against the same team that beat you by 62 points and went through the CBL North East conference season undefeated makes it even harder.

For the Lady Warriors this is what awaits them on Sunday afternoon; facing the road trip to Bendigo as well as the highest scoring team in the conference who averaged 94 points a game continues to add to the difficulty of the task at hand.

The Braves also had the stingiest defence allowing just 41 points per game to be scored against them.

But, this is the finals and anything can happen during the 40 minutes of play.

Lady Warriors assistant coach Patrick Northey said while there will be a mental barrier to overcome, the Lady Warriors will be buoyed by the return of starting forward Chloe Storer.

“Last weekend’s result will still be fresh in everyone’s memory and we have talked about what needs to be done to make sure we are in the best frame of mind,” Northey said.

