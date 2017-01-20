Lake would boost tourism



WHEN the Hume Freeway bypass was being built around Wangaratta in the 1970s the rural city’s then council was hatching a plan to build a lake in South Wangaratta.

The proposed lake, which would have been big enough for water skiing, fishing and many other popular water activities, was to be constructed in South Wangaratta, with the dirt dug out at the site to go towards the bypass build.

Other locations looked at were Merriwa Park and the low-lying ground alongside Murdoch Road.

The plan was formed partly in response to major floods in Wangaratta in 1974 and plans were drawn to build the water body near the former South Wangaratta school.

Instead a channel was dug to help ease flooding.

Since then the plans ‘lay dormant’, according to Rural City of Wangaratta mayor Ken Clarke who joined council in the term after the plans were drawn up, with little more discussion on the topic.

And while he stressed a lake build was not on council’s agenda, Cr Clarke said the topic should be re-looked at as a way to boost Wangaratta’s tourism and improve local lifestyle options.

“If we were to build a lake, we would be able to offer water sports in close proximity to Wangaratta without people having to travel to Lake Buffalo, Nillahcootie or the likes,” Cr Clarke said.

“Council hasn’t been briefed on such a plan, it was just something that was proposed in the 70s but has been lying dormant since.

“I think it is something we should be looking at and it is something that could get up.

“If you look at all the other towns with lakes, they all seem to be able to attract a lot of tourism.”

