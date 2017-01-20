Final flood cost

Wangaratta hit with $1.5 million levee restoration bill


Categories: Council, Featured Stories, News
Tags: , ,
COSTLY: Temporary repairs to the Wangaratta levee in October contributed to the flood bill.COSTLY: Temporary repairs to the Wangaratta levee in October contributed to the flood bill.

HEAVY rain and flooding across the rural city over one week in October has cost council $1.5 million with restoration works expected to go to tender today.

A quick succession of heavy rainfall days when a major flood level was reached on the Ovens River at Wangaratta put massive pressure on the local levee bank, causing it to leak.

The Ovens River peaked at 12.78 metres, caused by heavy rainfalls (185mm at Whitfield) in the week from September 29 to October 5.

Out of the impact cost, the emergency response component, which included staffing costs, amounted to $350,000, while the restoration works have been costed at $1.15 million.

Damage to roads and road shoulders, along with culvert drop offs, plus works on Wangaratta’s levee bank all make up the lion’s share of the bill.

The volume of water down the Ovens River put pressure on the Parfitt and Wilson roads levee, causing a sink hole and cracks to form near the pumping station.

The full version of this story can be read in the print edition of the Wangaratta Chronicle of Friday, 20 January, 2017 Click here to access current digital edition

see your ad here

Search North East Directory

Quickly search over 1,800 local business listings to find the product or service you need

Want to read this story in full on your computer, tablet or phone?