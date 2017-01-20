Final flood cost



Categories:

Tags:

HEAVY rain and flooding across the rural city over one week in October has cost council $1.5 million with restoration works expected to go to tender today.

A quick succession of heavy rainfall days when a major flood level was reached on the Ovens River at Wangaratta put massive pressure on the local levee bank, causing it to leak.

The Ovens River peaked at 12.78 metres, caused by heavy rainfalls (185mm at Whitfield) in the week from September 29 to October 5.

Out of the impact cost, the emergency response component, which included staffing costs, amounted to $350,000, while the restoration works have been costed at $1.15 million.

Damage to roads and road shoulders, along with culvert drop offs, plus works on Wangaratta’s levee bank all make up the lion’s share of the bill.

The volume of water down the Ovens River put pressure on the Parfitt and Wilson roads levee, causing a sink hole and cracks to form near the pumping station.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email

