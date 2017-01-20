Classic a big hit



THE annual North East All Stars Classic took place at Wangaratta Lawn Tennis Club this week, with 90 junior tennis players from as far away as Queensland and the Northern Territory competing.

The action was hot on the court and the weather matched the play with temperatures soaring past 30 degrees.

Former Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open doubles champion Rex Hartwig was in attendance to present trophies at the completion of the three-day event.

In singles, Hartwig was defeated in the final of both the Australian Open and US Open in 1954, and reached a peak ranking of number five in the world in both ’54 and ’55.

He compiled an impeccable 12-1 record (6-0 singles, 6-1 doubles) while representing Australia in the Davis Cup from 1953-55.

Among the local contingent, Toby Miliankos-King, Angus Koop, Connor O’Brien, Jessica and Lauren McInnes, Anna and Olivia Martin, and Riley Corke were competing in their first major tournament.

There were plenty of standout performances throughout the event for the local players.

