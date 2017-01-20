Added bounce



Categories:

Tags:

KING Valley resumed preseason training this week and hopes are high within the squad that a trio of new recruits can help take the Roos another step forward in Ovens and King football.

Josh Leitch and Damien Bradley have crossed over from Wangaratta Magpies and look set to give King Valley’s defence a huge boost, while up-and-comer Bailey McLeod is expected to slot into the midfield and forward rotations.

Bradley was one of Wangaratta’s best players in the last game he played for the club – the 2014 reserves grand final.

He also played seven senior matches that year on top of three in 2013, and was a member of the club’s under 18 premiership team in 2012.

Leitch played more than 100 matches for the Magpies at thirds and reserves level over the course of seven seasons, while McLeod represented the Ovens and King’s under 18 interleague side during his two years at River Renegades.

Co-coach Simon Patterson is confident all three recruits can have an impact for the Roos, who finished sixth last season but went down to eventual grand finalist Tarrawingee by just 11 points in an elimination final.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email

