$250k works to close streets

MAJOR roadworks costing just under $250,000 have commenced on Ford Street in Wangaratta, due for completion by next Wednesday.

Works involve reconstruction of the road, resurfacing, modifying underground service pits and sections of kerb and channel replacement.

Ford Street will be closed between Murphy and Ovens streets, with the Ford, Docker and Ovens streets roundabout to also be closed for three nights from Sunday, to re-open at 6am next Wednesday.

The works will take place between 6pm and 6am, meaning the road will be open during daytime hours, though delays are expected.

Rural city mayor Ken Clarke said the works would result in a better road surface for drivers.

“Every effort has been made to minimise disruptions to traffic during the works,” Cr Clarke said.

