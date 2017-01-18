Success for U14 side


SHOT: Daniel Tidball rocks on to the back foot to cut the ball four one of his three boundaries. Tidball also hit two sixes on his way to 47 runs for the winning under 14 WDCA Blue team. PHOTO: Melissa BeattieSHOT: Daniel Tidball rocks on to the back foot to cut the ball four one of his three boundaries. Tidball also hit two sixes on his way to 47 runs for the winning under 14 WDCA Blue team. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie

A MAMMOTH week of junior cricket across the region came to an end on Friday with four WDCA teams from five age groups representing the association in grand finals.

Under 17

A spirited effort wasn’t enough to see the WDCA under 17 side over the line against Wagga DCA.

WDCA limped to 9/87 off the allotted 50 overs with the main run scorers Fletcher Ramage (16), Brock McCabe (15), Harrison Clarke (11) and Ollie Willett (10) reaching double figures.

Wagga DCA passed the WDCA’s total in the 31st over, reaching 2/96 with Jacob Beattie scalping both wickets.

Under 16

Another James Jordon half century accounted for almost half the WDCA Gold’s 106 run total against CAW Country, but fell 72 runs short of victory.

Jordon led his Gold side with 51 runs, while Vaughan Kirk added 20 as the major run getters for the WDCA.

