Stars come home



Categories:

Tags:

WANGARATTA City has enjoyed a bright start to 2017, with the Red Devils luring a couple of stars back home for the Albury Wodonga Football Association season.

Jarryd McKellar, a former club best and fairest, returns after playing college soccer in the United States and spending last year in Melbourne’s State League 2.

Wangaratta assistant coach Mario Antonello expects McKellar to have an immediate impact in attack for the Devils.

“State League 3 is probably the equivalent of playing against a top two or three AWFA side every week, and State League 2 is another step above that,” Antonello said.

“Jarryd actually trialled with an NPL side when he came back from the US, but his player points didn’t allow him to fit under the cap.

“So he has been playing at a high level against better competition, and I expect him to come in and be one of the standout strikers in the AWFA competition.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email

