Slasher ignites Eldorado grassfire

A SLASHER spark is believed to have caused a 10-hectare fire at Eldorado on Monday.

The blaze started around 2pm but was brought under control within 30 minutes thanks to a multi-agency effort.

CFA district 23 operations officer Trevor Ebbels said more than 15 trucks attended the scene and an air bomber from Ovens was flown in to help control the fire.

“We also had some people from Forest Fire Management Victoria bring a dozer from Beechworth over,” he said.

“We got it under control in about 30 minutes and then there was a lot of blackout work for containment afterwards.

“It was getting close to public land, a state forest, so that was all the more reason to get out there quickly and get it under control.

“The crew were out there for two to three hours after it was brought under control and we sent a patrol out there (yesterday) morning but it was all good.”

