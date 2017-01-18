Liddell continues hot form



WHAT more could a tennis player ask for than clear blue skies, a swirling breeze, and a top temperature of 27 degrees – the perfect afternoon to get out and have a hit of tennis in the picturesque Merriwa Park.

Saturday’s aggregate got off to a flyer with Brendan Liddell continuing on in his stellar form with a clear round of 24 games in section one.

His forehand drives were coming off the racquet likes darts at a board with the crowd yelling “180” in mock of his hitting prowess.

Coming in second position and with his backhand strokes flying was Peter ‘the Barrel’ Mulrooney on 21 games followed by Phil Peck with 18 games.

John Brunner (17) is slowly regaining his form after a lengthy period on the sidelines, with Kevin Callahan (16) bringing up the rear.

It was tight for first and second in section two with both Frank Harris and Vin Warnock coming equal on 21 games apiece, with the against scores coming into play to give the former the win.

