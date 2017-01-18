Lawn dominant at home



THE North East Regional Tennis Association’s Wangaratta derby turned out to be a fizzer on Saturday, with Wang Lawn using its home ground advantage to sweep aside a Hardcourt team that looked all at sea on the grass.

Eventually recording a 9-3 victory, Lawn was never in any danger of losing the lead throughout the contest, refusing to ease up the pressure on their opponents to ensure there wasn’t a Bradbury type revival.

Lawn’s big guns (Janelle Hartwig, Ken Parker, John Patzyl and Robert Voss) claimed three sets apiece and, with contributions from the others, Hardcourt were up the proverbial creek.

Kylie ‘Princess’ Doig, Di Lucas, Andy Lucas and Kerrie Henderson were playing lone hands against the Lawn and did their best to make a contest of it.

Over at Corowa, Chiltern Valley put its strongest team on the court and outclassed the hosts to record an easy 8-4 win.

Chiltern broke the back and spirit of Corowa early after they unleashed an onslaught that resembled the charge of the light brigade, winning the first four sets to pave the way to victory.

