Councillors to back $4.4m pool fund bid

COUNCILLORS have decided to get fully behind the rural city’s third tilt at attracting $4.4 million for a new 50 metre solar outdoor heated pool.

Applications for the Building Better Regions Fund open today and all seven councillors have decided to see if the rural city can be third time lucky with its request.

One of the major factors for the unanimous decision was the estimated cost of $6 million needed to fully refurbish the current Olympic pool on Swan Street.

Councillors were presented with the facts of the pool on Monday by chief executive officer Brendan McGrath and director of community wellbeing Jaime Carroll, and all agreed to proceed as planned to apply for the funding.

Under the aquatic strategy council will inject $4.435 million from its budget, and $100,000 will come from the Wangaratta Swim Club with the balance from the Federal Government, making up an $8.935 million total sum.

Council most recently missed out on securing the $4.4 million by three points last August.

Mayor Ken Clarke said Monday’s in-house meeting was “fairly exhaustive” with “at times lively” discussion.

