A steady hand at the wheel

JAMIE Fletcher echoed the feelings of many at Our Lady’s Catholic Church yesterday when he described his father, Max, as “constant and steady”.

“He could stand beside you in a great crisis, and his voice would say, ‘Steady, mate’,” Jamie told the huge gathering at the former Galen Catholic College principal’s funeral.

Mr Fletcher passed away on January 10, aged just 68, at his Wangaratta home, after a battle with illness.

A significant figure in Catholic education for more than three decades, he moved to Wangaratta when he was appointed as Galen’s first lay principal in 1987, and held this position until the end of 2001.

During that time, he was central to hundreds of local teenagers’ secondary school experiences, often providing a calm voice of reason during a tumultuous life stage.

Mr Fletcher oversaw an important period in the college’s development, which included the consolidation of two campuses (the junior school on the current St Catherine’s Hostel site was relocated to the current College Street campus).

Jamie said his dad was “a man of passions – for education, family, sport, music and social justice”.

“Education was central to Dad’s life; it was a calling, and he had a terrific work ethic,” he said.

“Galen was a good school when Dad was appointed, but was in financial dire straits.

“He turned that around, and a good school became a great school.”

