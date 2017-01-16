Vale John Broadway



Categories:

Tags:

A DEDICATED family man, passionate squash player and beloved husband – that’s the way Wangaratta’s John Broadway is being remembered after his sudden death, at home, last week.

Born in Yarraville, John grew up in Lilydale, north of Melbourne, as one of eight children to working class parents.

As a young man he became heavily involved in the local theatre, and met his future wife, Elaine, whom he married on March 5, 1966.

He and Elaine moved to Wangaratta in 1983, bringing their three children Kelvin, Bronwyn and Marcia with them.

John initially worked at the Co-Store before becoming an advertising consultant with the Wangaratta Chronicle, where he worked for 20 years.

His love of squash developed through Elaine’s involvement with the Wangaratta club, and blossomed into decades of commitment, including organising the annual Australia Day Tournament.

In retirement, his family said John’s “whole day would be thrown into disarray if he didn’t get to sit down to do his morning crossword”.

A staunch and vocal Essendon supporter, he would often be “banished” to another room to watch televised games.

While John, 75, will be remembered by the community for his tireless efforts with the squash club, his family will remember him as a loving, proud husband, father of three and grandfather to four who wore his heart on his sleeve.

“He loved music, jazz and classical music in particular, he loved to dance and dress up parties were almost a tradition in the Broadway household,” Marcia said.

“Dad was a cheerleader and taxi driver to all of our childhood activities, from little aths to dance classes, from cricket to basketball.

“He worked hard, long hours, but the weekends were ours.

“Dad was always very proud of our individual achievements and could quite often be heard bragging about his talented children.

“All in all he just wanted each of us to be happy no matter where we were or what we were doing.”

John has been remembered by Wangaratta Chronicle staff as a wonderful colleague and a pleasure to interview.

The staff and management at North East Media extend their deepest sympathies to Elaine and family.

A funeral service for John will be held at 2pm on Wednesday at Mason Park Chapel, Mason Street, Wangaratta.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email

