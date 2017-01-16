Surrey scorches BVTU



KAYDE Surrey shot to the top of the Wangaratta and District Cricket Association’s runs aggregate with his second ton of the season on Saturday, torching Benalla Violet Town United with a scintillating 154.

The Beechworth opening batsman belted 16 boundaries and a couple of sixes as he led the Wanderers to a strong total of 288, putting his side in prime position to secure its fifth straight victory.

It was tough going early at the Gardens Oval, with Tom Williams removing Riley Petts (2) and Nathan Abley trapping Jack Ryan (0) in front of his stumps as Beechworth fell to 2/18.

But the Surrey brothers, Kayde and Brenton, got themselves in and then belted the BVTU attack to all parts of the oval in a 95-run partnership.

Ryan Lloyd-Williams and Matthew Holmes bore much of the brunt, with their combined 11.2 overs going for 97 runs as the Surrey boys hit out.

While Brenton eventually fell for 51, Kayde continued undeterred, putting on 85 for the fourth wicket with Cam Fendyk (20) and 53 for the seventh wicket with coach Mark Butters (24).

