Riding for loved ones in 2017 Bupa Challenge

Ian Hunt was determined to take part in Ride For a Reason after losing his father and agood friend to cancer


READY TO RIDE: Ian Hunt will undertake Ride For a Reason on January 20. PHOTO: Kylie WilsonREADY TO RIDE: Ian Hunt will undertake Ride For a Reason on January 20. PHOTO: Kylie Wilson

FAMILY and close friends will be at the forefront of Ian Hunt’s thoughts when he takes part in Ride For a Reason in South Australia later this month.

His ride will see him in the Adelaide Hills in the Bupa Challenge leg of Santos Tour Down Under on Friday, January 20, and Mr Hunt has already raised over $1100, surpassing his original goal of $1000.

Mr Hunt said he was determined to take part in Ride For a Reason after losing his father, Greg, and good friend Sam Viola to cancer in 2013 and 2016 respectively.

A number of his friends and family have also survived cancer.

“Cancer affects more than just the patient,” Mr Hunt said.

Donations for Mr Hunt can be made up to 11.59pm on Tuesday, January 31 on www.rideforareason.com.au – search for Ian Hunt and click on the Remembering Sam Viola page.

 

