Pedestrian fatality on Ryley Street

A 53-YEAR-OLD Wangaratta woman died this morning after she was hit by a truck in Wangaratta.

It is believed the woman was walking her dog just before the collision occurred on Ryley Street, near the intersection with Warby Street, at 8am.

Emergency services attended but the woman died at the scene.

The 26-year-old male driver of the truck stopped and is assisting police with their enquiries.

The man, who was the single occupant of the vehicle, was not injured in the collision.

Roads were closed and traffic was being diverted via Ovens Street, but police said they should re-open by 4pm today.

Sergeant Tim Hart of Wangaratta police said Major Collision Unit investigators attended the scene and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

He said while a number of witnesses had spoken to police they were keen to hear from any other witnesses.

Information can be passed on to Wangaratta police on 5723 0888 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

