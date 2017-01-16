Ladies lay foundation



WANGARATTA Lady Warriors created a solid foundation for the next fortnight with a show of strength against Echuca on Saturday night as they ran out 32-point victors, 70-38.

A slow first half in which both teams experienced a ‘feeling out’ period, was quickly turned around after halftime.

“Echuca was a team we didn’t know a lot about, the only things we knew were what we could learn about through their results,” Lady Warriors assistant coach Patrick Northey said.

“They were scoring in the 30’s and 40’s, but nothing much above that, but once they took to the court the results were not a true indication as to who they are.

“They came out and applied a lot of pressure to us, and are a very competitive side.

“The first half was fairly tight, we knew had to step the pace of the game up again after halftime.”

