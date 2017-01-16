Ed slays Pirates



A DOMINANT display from 16-year-old forward Ed Dayman saw Wangaratta Warriors bounce back to form in Country Basketball League action on Saturday night, posting a 25-point win on their home court against Echuca Pirates.

The Warriors endured a slow start on the offensive end of the court, with the visitors opening proceedings with an 8-0 run.

With a starting line up of Michael Jenkins, Liam Wright, Nathan Dowe, James Gigliotti and Jake Bowen, Wangaratta struggled to find its rhythm, with rebounds proving elusive.

It wasn’t until Dayman, Hayden Johnston and Todd Dalton got on the floor midway through the period that things started to flow.

Johnston’s hustle eventually got the Warriors on the scoreboard five minutes in, while Dalton racked up seven boards in just three minutes against the suddenly undersized Pirates.

Going into the second quarter trailing 11-8, Wangaratta quickly gathered momentum and broke the game open, with Dayman, Lachie Bedendo and Liam Wright leading the charge with aggressive and dynamic play.

