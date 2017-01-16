Don’t forget animals as temperatures rise

New laws make pet owners more accountable for their animals’ welfare, especially in hot weather.



NEW legislation will help inspectors crack down on animal abuse in hot weather this summer.

Minister for Agriculture Jaala Pulford announced the new legislation, and also sent out a warning to pet owners who neglect animals by leaving them in cars during extreme heat.

Ms Pulford said causing animals to suffer can be a criminal offence and if your pet suffers as a result of being left in a car, you can be fined up to $77,730 or face two years imprisonment if found guilty.

“If an animal is in your care, it is your responsibility to make sure it doesn’t suffer,” she said.

“Whether you have herds of cattle, a few riding horses or a couple of cats, it is incumbent upon you to look after your animals’ welfare, especially in hot weather by providing plenty of water, feed and shade.

“Animal welfare is everyone’s responsibility.

