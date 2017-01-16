Centrelink notices ‘unjust’



CENTRELINK clients in North East Victoria have been urged to seek independent advice if they have received a ‘debt notice’ and are concerned about what to do next.

Local support services have been contacted by a number of Centrelink clients who have received the notices which have attracted widespread criticism since they were first sent out just prior to Christmas.

Luke Rumbold, Upper Murray Family Care (UMFC) chief executive officer, said his staff had received several enquiries about the letters from distressed welfare recipients unsure what to do.

“The main issue is that people are presented with a debt that they have to prove they don’t have,” Mr Rumbold said.

“There appears to be a high failure rate with the notices and a questionable process.”

