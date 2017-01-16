Buzz for Body Pump



WANGARATTA YMCA was buzzing on Saturday morning with the launch of Les Mills Body Pump 100 – a global event that saw the latest version of the iconic workout released in thousands of health clubs across the world.

With six trainers on stage and a capacity crowd of participants, the Wangaratta launch proved to be a huge hit among Body Pump devotees and novices alike.

Trainer Mel Paul, who has been instructing Les Mills programs along with her husband Mike since their beginnings in New Zealand, said Body Pump was an all-inclusive workout.

“Body Pump was developed to accommodate men and women of all ages and fitness levels by providing a workout that was effective for everyone,” Mel said.

“The relatively light weights used for high numbers of repetitions mean this class does not discriminate.

“With awesome music and motivating trainers, everyone can be strong – it just takes effort and determination.”

