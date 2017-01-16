Big pool of ideas



IDEAS for the future use of the former Yarrunga pool site on Mitchell Avenue have been flooding in with more than 100 proposed.

The top five ideas across all forms of consultation will now be scoped out with planning and development of a new facility on the key parcel of land to be factored into council’s 2017-18 budget.

Council opened forums for people to give their feedback on how the key piece of community land could be used in the future, with online, face to face and drop in box techniques used to gain public opinion.

Rural city director of community wellbeing Jaime Carroll said the level of feedback had been amazing, with the online platform proving the most popular.

Council extended its consultation period over the Christmas and New Year period to allow people time to give their feedback with the Our Say forum closing yesterday.

