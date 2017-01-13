Passengers play the biggest waiting game for train service



THE North East train line has taken the unwanted gong of the least punctual and second worst reliable for country Victoria in 2016.

Only 79.7 per cent of V/Line services ran on time in 2016 and 94.7 per cent of services were actually delivered at all.

December figures released this week showed that 56.7 per cent of services arrived on time, the second worst behind Warrnambool (15.4 per cent) for the state.

The lack of punctuality for the line was also much lower than the 84.7 per cent state average of services on time.

Of the 180 Albury services that operated as trains, 102 arrived at their destination on time.

There were 78 reported delays on the Albury line in December, with the majority attributed to speed restrictions on the track, which is managed by the Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC).

