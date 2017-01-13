Pain a driving force



WANGARATTA Warriors will draw on the pain of last weekend’s 59-point loss to Wallan when they face up to winless Echuca in the final round of Country Basketball League action tomorrow night.

The Warriors are desperate to produce their best and give their fans reason to cheer in the last game at Wangaratta Indoor Sports and Aquatic Centre for the 2016/17 season.

The two teams haven’t met so far, but Wangaratta coach Rho Fry said an encounter at the Wangaratta Junior Basketball Tournament suggested the Pirates’ 0-10 record was something of an anomaly.

“The majority of Echuca’s side played in the under 20 division of the Wangaratta tournament and won the grand final,” Fry said.

“Most of our team played in that same division, so we definitely have a point to prove.

“We didn’t play our best basketball there, so our boys won’t want to let that happen again.

