Pain a driving force


Categories: Basketball, Sport
Tags:
TEAM LEADER: Captain Hayden Johnston will be looking to lead the Warriors to a win over Echuca tomorrow. PHOTO: Marc BongersTEAM LEADER: Captain Hayden Johnston will be looking to lead the Warriors to a win over Echuca tomorrow. PHOTO: Marc Bongers

WANGARATTA Warriors will draw on the pain of last weekend’s 59-point loss to Wallan when they face up to winless Echuca in the final round of Country Basketball League action tomorrow night.

The Warriors are desperate to produce their best and give their fans reason to cheer in the last game at Wangaratta Indoor Sports and Aquatic Centre for the 2016/17 season.

The two teams haven’t met so far, but Wangaratta coach Rho Fry said an encounter at the Wangaratta Junior Basketball Tournament suggested the Pirates’ 0-10 record was something of an anomaly.

“The majority of Echuca’s side played in the under 20 division of the Wangaratta tournament and won the grand final,” Fry said.

“Most of our team played in that same division, so we definitely have a point to prove.

“We didn’t play our best basketball there, so our boys won’t want to let that happen again.

The full version of this story can be read in the print edition of the Wangaratta Chronicle of Friday, 13 January, 2017 Click here to access current digital edition

see your ad here

Search North East Directory

Quickly search over 1,800 local business listings to find the product or service you need

Want to read this story in full on your computer, tablet or phone?