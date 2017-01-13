McCurdy calls on locals to get behind SES build push


TO BE TABLED: Tim McCurdy (MLA, Ovens Valley) is calling on the public to sign his petition for funding for the Wangaratta SES. PHOTO: Emma HillierTO BE TABLED: Tim McCurdy (MLA, Ovens Valley) is calling on the public to sign his petition for funding for the Wangaratta SES. PHOTO: Emma Hillier

DOZENS of people have already signed a petition in support of the Wangaratta SES gaining funding for a new headquarters in the rural city.

The petition, being run by Tim McCurdy (MLA, Ovens Valley), began just before Christmas and will be tabled at a February sitting of state parliament.

It came after the SES was knocked back from a 2016 funding application for $1.5 million to build a new headquarters on land near the police and CFA precincts, which has been set aside by the Rural City of Wangaratta for future construction.

Mr McCurdy said the unit has outgrown its “old and dilapidated” Millard Street premises, and said it was also too small to house the vehicles necessary for SES members to complete tasks.

“Wangaratta SES are particularly active because we’re along the Hume Freeway and because we have major rivers and waterways that flood,” he said.

Mr McCurdy said it was important to get the petition in early in the year before government funding was allocated for the May budget.

