Junior Country Week set for a thrilling finish

JUNIOR Country Week Cricket draws to a close today with Wangaratta and District Cricket Association cricketers sporting thrilling plays and classy innings’ of skill.

Under 17

It has been a mixed bag for the under 17 side with a draw, a win and a loss but it is enough to see them into the grand final today against Wagga Wagga.

In impressive displays on Tuesday saw City Colts’ Ollie Willett score a well-timed 67 runs, while Corowa’s Brady Bartlett snared a five-wicket haul to help defend their total against CAW-Country.

Under 16

WDCA Gold and Blue have seen a variety of results like their under 17 counterparts with both sides registering a day one draw, as well as a win and a loss.

Gold batsman Yarrawonga Mulwala’s James Jordon scored another impressive half-century on Tuesday registering 68, while bowling duo Yarrawonga Mulwala’s Nick Irvine and Benalla Bushrangers’ Vaughan Kirk chipped in with three wickets apiece to beat CAW.

Blue batsmen in City Colts’ Adam Looker and Delatite’s Will Christopher helped lead their side with strong innings’ on Wednesday with scores of 56 and 79 respectively against their WDCA rivals.

