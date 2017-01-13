Hoggan’s punt on NFL dream



OVER a year of dedication has the potential to pay off for local NFL hopeful Justin Hoggan.

After attending the Chris Sailer’s Pro Day in Las Vegas last year, and a year playing for Monash Warriors in the winning division one Victoria Bowl side where he was named All Victorian Punter, the OZPunt athlete Hoggan is off to the United States again.

Hoggan will attend the Michael Husted Pro Day in Mobile, Alabama with a confirmed 90 per cent of NFL (National Football League) and CFL (Canadian Football League) teams to be represented and allowing Hoggan to give it his all in the hopes of being signed as a free agent.

Michael Husted was a placekicker in the NFL for nine years, while Husted’s business partner Darren Bennett will co-host.

Bennett was a punter in the NFL for 10 years and is in the San Diego Chargers Hall of Fame.

Countless training sessions with OZPunt in Melbourne, and a year off playing football to focus on his punting are just some of the sacrifices Hoggan has had to make, these sacrifices will continue with his 10-day trial next week.

