City swim meet



Categories:

Tags:

COUNCILLORS will meet on Monday to discuss a new $8.9 million 50 metre heated outdoor pool proposed for Wangaratta.

Mayor Ken Clarke told the Wangaratta Chronicle the forum will allow councillors to ask questions and formulate their view on the pool, as part of the $14.4 million aquatic strategy.

A new outdoor solar heated 50 metre pool, adjoining the indoor pool at the Barr Reserve, remains the last big piece of the aquatic strategy.

The strategy has already seen the Yarrunga outdoor pool decommissioned, the Splash Park built in Mitchell Avenue, and funding secured to build an expanded hydrotherapy pool at the Wangaratta Indoor Sports and Aquatic Centre.

Councillors haven’t formally discussed the aquatics topic since being sworn in last November, but they have been briefed on all facets of the strategy.

After Monday’s forum they will decide on whether to endorse continued action by council staff to apply in the next month for $4.4 million from the Federal Government’s Building Better Regions Fund – an element the new pool is banking on.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email

