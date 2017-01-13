CCTV set to help police



WANGARATTA’S newest police officer is going to make it her priority to help make the rural city safer against violence on the streets.

Inspector Kerrie Hicks, Wangaratta local area commander, has been tasked to head up a jointly driven campaign to trial a closed circuit television (CCTV) surveillance system in Wangaratta’s central business district.

She has a background at one of the nation’s busiest police beats – Melbourne’s CBD – and she has seen firsthand what CCTV cameras can achieve to better the safety of the community and those who uphold the law.

Wangaratta council in November approved the go ahead for a six month trial of a CCTV camera to be mounted to record the Murphy and Reid streets intersection – an area that takes in the local pub strip.

In the trial the camera will allow police to live monitor the area during peak times, giving them insight into potential or actual criminal activity, including assaults.

“CCTV in Melbourne’s CBD has allowed police to attend potential incidents where the safety of the public was being threatened,” Insp Hicks said.

