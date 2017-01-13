Bats building up



Categories:

Tags:

THE injection of some top line talent and the return from injury of a couple of key players has Goorambat coach Shayne McKean excited about what the Bats might accomplish in 2017.

Having made a dramatic leap up the ladder last year to play finals for the first time since joining the Ovens and King Football League in 2010, Goorambat is now determined to continue its rise.

Complicating matters is the fact the Bats’ player points allowance takes a big hit, reduced from 50 to 42.

But McKean has found enough wriggle room to add former Cheltenham and Sandringham defender Brett Cuy to the list.

“We actually recruited Brett last year, but he was overseas and didn’t end up playing,” McKean said.

“He has captained Cheltenham in the Southern Football League, represented the league and has VFL experience.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email

