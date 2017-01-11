Willett, Nankervis star for Essendon



A COUPLE of local lads starred on the big stage at the weekend, lifting Essendon to victory over St Kilda in round 13 of Victorian Premier Cricket.

Former City Colts gun Isaac Willett anchored Essendon’s batting with a gritty 73 in the one-day match, while Cal Nankervis was brilliant in the field, taking three wickets and effecting one run out.

Willett made the most of his promotion up the order, opening the batting for the first time in Essendon’s senior line up.

While the wickets fell steadily around him at the start of the innings, with Essendon reduced to 3/52 at one point, Willett held firm and displayed patience and fortitude in testing conditions.

A 67-run partnership with Aaron Shellie (28) put Essendon into a strong position before a collapse of 5/17 put the brakes on the innings, with the side eventually dismissed for 167.

Willett was rapt to record his second half century for the first XI, but felt the team’s total was sub-par.

