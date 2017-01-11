Treading water

Aquatic strategy yet to be a talking point, but funds will be sought



Categories:

Tags:

A BID to secure $4.4 million from the Federal Government for a 50 metre outdoor solar pool in Wangaratta will go ahead despite no formal discussions on the topic being carried out between councillors since their election.

Applications to the Building Better Regions Fund close at the end of February, but the next ordinary council meeting is scheduled only days before it is due to take place.

All councillors indicated, during a candidates’ forum last September, that they would revisit the aquatic strategy topic if elected.

And although they have all been briefed on the $14.4 million aquatic strategy by council’s director of community wellbeing, Mayor Ken Clarke said no discussions have taken place between the new councillors as to whether it’s a project they, or the community, wants.

Cr Clarke said he will meet with council chief executive officer Brendan McGrath today to express his disappointment and he was “not happy” that council is still going to submit an application and intends to build the new pool.

“We (councillors) haven’t discussed it in any way as to whether it’s a project we want,” Cr Clarke said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email

