Outpaced Warriors beaten

IT was a disappointing day for the Lady Warriors on Sunday as they went down to the Swan Hill Lady Flyers by 20 points.

The Flyers and Warriors were evenly matched heading into this match, both were battling fatigue from the night before and the speed of both teams was their strength, but the Flyers were hungrier.

The margin was just two points at one stage but soon the likes of Lady Flyers’ Tess Denham (18 points) and Laura Anderson (15 points) got their offensive games going to push the lead further in their favour.

Chaye Crimmins continued her strong scoring season finishing with 13 points with two three-pointers, while Taylah Reidy chipped in 11 points from five made field goals.

The pace of the game provided some great passages of play for both sides, but in the end the Flyers’ ability to create turnovers, their work on the boards and their ability to outrun the Warriors on transition determined the game.

Lady Warriors coach Craig Northey said the Flyers came out firing.

