Free pool entry making waves



Categories:

Tags:

BRIAN Fox has his suspicions on why the Wangaratta council appears apathetic towards the Swan Street Olympic pool.

He has been campaigning for a number of years for the facility to be better promoted and utilised but, according to the former rural city councillor, all to no avail.

“I offered the council 10 points on ways to improve the pool’s patronage three years ago and not one of them has been initiated,” Mr Fox said.

In a letter published in Monday’s Chronicle Mr Fox advocated free entry to the Olympic pool comparing its value to the community as the same as that of the library, “exercising the mind and exercising the body are of equal importance”, and called on supporters of the pool to campaign using similar letters to the editor.

He said the multiple drownings across Australia over the holiday season only added to his argument.

“It has always been in the psyche of Australians that the library should be free,” Mr Fox said.

“And there are a lot of other things that are free (paid by council) such as the river walk, King George Gardens and Merriwa Park gardens.

“The pool seems to have been singled out for user pays.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email

