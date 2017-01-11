Former principal loses his battle

Max Fletcher dies aged 68 years


MAX Fletcher, the architect of Wangaratta’s modern day Galen Catholic College, died yesterday aged 68 years.

Mr Fletcher passed away at his Wangaratta home, surrounded by his loving family, after battling an illness.

A significant figure in Catholic education for over three decades, Mr Fletcher was appointed as Galen Catholic College’s first lay principal in 1987 – a position he held for well over a decade.

Friend and fellow teacher, Peter Murray, said the champion young Bendigo cricketer and footballer oversaw a significant period in the college’s history.

One of the most notable achievements, among many, in Mr Fletcher’s tenure, was seeing the college’s two campuses (junior campus at current St Catherine’s site) become one at the current Phillipson Street site.

“Max also set in place a lot of the facilities to broaden the curriculum, particularly in arts, physical education, human development and sciences,” he said.

