Drivers took too many risks

MORE than 750 infringement notices were issued to drivers in the Wangaratta area during Operation Roadwise.

The annual holiday period road safety operation ran from December 16 to January 8, with 769 instances of poor driving detected in the local area.

Victoria Police released figures for the Wangaratta police service area – which includes the Rural City of Wangaratta and the Alpine and Moira shires – to the Wangaratta Chronicle yesterday, reflecting statewide figures.

The provisional statistics indicate 15 drunk drivers and 41 drug drivers were caught as part of the operation, while 403 speeding fines were issued.

Of those 769 drivers caught, 38 were disqualified or unlicensed and 73 vehicles were unregistered.

Rounding out the figures, 36 seatbelt infringement notices were issued, 14 mobile phone offences were detected, and five vehicles were impounded.

Overall in Victoria, more than 35,335 offences were detected, while 15 people died on Victorian roads compared to 11 in the 2015/16 operation.

