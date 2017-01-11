Clark shows grit in return



Categories:

Tags:

LOCAL cyclist Matt Clark remains hopeful of securing a ride in the upcoming Herald Sun Tour, following a gutsy performance in Sunday’s National Championships at Buninyong.

Clark suffered a broken hand and multiple serious cuts and abrasions as a result of a crash during a recovery ride after the Tour of Bright on December 5.

He pushed through the pain barrier, continuing to put in the kilometres on an indoor trainer to maintain his fitness, and five weeks after the dramatic accident Clark was back on the bike at Buninyong, aiming to impress national team selectors with a top 10 finish in the 18-lap, 183km road race.

While he was unable to achieve his goal result, Clark showed plenty of heart and form during the race, leading the peloton to catch the breakaway leaders on the final climb of lap 17 before running out of gas.

“I went into the race with a similar plan to last year,” Clark said.

“The aim was to hide in the bunch for as long as possible and just try to make sure that I was within reach at the end.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email

